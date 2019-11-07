Young doctors end strike after LHC order

LAHORE: Protesting young doctors have announced to end their strike after Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered young doctors across Punjab to call off their sit-in immediately, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the Grand Health Alliance has called off the strike after Lahore High Court (LHC) has formed committee over Medical Teachings Institutions (MIT) ordinance act, ARY News reported.

“We are calling off the strike on the orders of LHC,” said Grand Health Alliance members while talking to media in Lahore.

The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) which consists of young doctors, young consultants, nurses, paramedical staff, allied health professionals and all healthcare associations had been staging a protest from the past one month against the ordinance.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered young doctors across Punjab to resume their medical duties immediately.

Justice Jawad Hassan issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique against a doctors’ strike.

Secretary health told the court they had constituted a committee. To this, the court ordered that all the stakeholders should be involved in a committee.

The court further ordered the committee to submit the final report on November 23.

