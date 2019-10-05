Young man dies of dengue in Karachi, toll climbs to 14

KARACHI: A person died of dengue fever in Karachi on Saturday, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the metropolis to fourteen this year, ARY News reported.

25-year-old Shehzad, a resident of Landhi area, was under treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for the past few days.

Meanwhile, 135 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever across Sindh in the past 24 hours. Of them, 123 people reported at various hospitals of the port city.

A total of 3,976 dengue cases surfaced in Sindh this year, out of which 3,747 belonged to Karachi alone.

A dengue patient, named Amir had died at a private hospital in the city yesterday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza earlier on Friday said as many as 19,000 patients suffering from dengue fever were discharged from various hospitals after being given the best medical facilities across the country.

“The government is committed to eliminate dengue from Pakistan as 19,000 patients stand recuperated, so far,” he said.

