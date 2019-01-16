Youngster crushed to death by former Karachi police chief’s squad

KARACHI: A young man was killed while another suffered wounds when a car accompanying former Karachi police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar’s squad hit the motorcycle they were riding in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the metropolis in wee hours on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accident occurred between 4:00am and 5:00am within the jurisdiction of Darakshan police station. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Abrar while the injured as 17-year-old Saeed. They both were residents of the city’s Umar Colony.

Meanwhile, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah and other police officials arrived at the police station today and gathered information about the incident.

Last year in August, former Additional Inspector General (AIG) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar was removed from the position and ordered to report to the Sindh Central Police Office (CPO).

A grade-21 officer, Mahar was transferred “in exercise of authority conferred vide para 96(c) of the judgement of Honourable High Court of Sindh,” read the notification issued from the office of IG Sindh.

Mahar had taken charge of Karachi police chief in July 2015 replacing Ghulam Qadir Thebo who was transferred from the post. In July 2017, Mahar was transferred and appointed as AIG Traffic Police Sindh.

After his transfer, additional IG Finance Dr Ameer Sheikh was appointed as Karachi police chief.

