Youngster drowns in dam while trying to take selfie

HARIPUR: Another youngster lost his life on Tuesday after he drowned in the Khanpur Dam while trying to take a cool selfie, an act that has claimed several lives globally, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a 20-year-old youngster, who is yet to be identified, tried to take a selfie while standing at the brink of the dam.

He suddenly lost his balance while trying to get nearer to the edge of the dam to shoot a cool selfie and fell into it, said the rescue sources.

His body has been recovered from the dam and he is identified as a resident of the Mansehra district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

In a similar incident, a 19-year-old student drowned in Poonch River in Azad Jammu and Kashmir while trying to take a selfie in February 2020.

Read More: Tourist killed taking selfie at waterfall

According to the details, the teenage student, Hamid Raza, fell into the river while attempting to take a selfie on the brink of the river in Kotli district of AJK.

Police said that Hamid Raza was trying to take a selfie along the river when he slipped and fell.

Rescue divers retrieved his body from the river and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Sources said that the deceased was a student of B.A. at a local college.

Comments

comments