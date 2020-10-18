Youngster rescues seven people trapped in Lahore’s Hafeez Centre fire

LAHORE: In a courageous act, a youngster in Lahore rescued seven people who were trapped in a massive fire at Hafeez Centre in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the youngster risked his life for the people trapped on the third floor after a huge blaze engulfed the Hafeez Centre.

Narrating the entire episode, the youngster, who also suffered injuries during the daring attempt, said that seven people remained trapped on the third floor after the fire engulfed the Hafeez Centre and shutters at the exit points were closed down.

May Allah keep everyone safe Ameen #HafeezCentre https://t.co/zKJ9ySzut6 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 18, 2020



“One of the men rescued was also carrying a large sum of money,” he said adding when he approached the shopkeeper, he was crying while being trapped inside his shop.

It is pertinent to mention here that a huge fire erupted at Hafeez Center shopping plaza in Lahore’s Gulberg area early in the morning and gutted several shops and valuables worth millions.

The fire fighting teams have so far become unsuccessful to douse the blaze and busy in evacuating people in the building, whereas, some people remained trapped at the roof terrace.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered authorities to utilise all resources for dousing the fire at earliest. He asked local administration and Rescue 1122 to take every necessary step for saving the lives and assets of the citizens.

The chief minister said first priority is to safely evacuate people trapped inside the shopping plaza and those stranded on the roof of the building. He also directed authorities to submit a report over the incident.

