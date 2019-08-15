Web Analytics
Two youngsters drowned while crossing flash flood in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two youngsters drifted away in the currents of flash flood while crossing a nullah in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Thursday. 

A video of the incident was received by sources wherein two youth could be seen maintaining their balance in the gushing water before both swept away in the flash flood, ARY News has confirmed the authenticity of the video.

The incident took place at an amusement point of Shahdara Valley in Islamabad.

It was reported that the boys were stuck in the flash flood and they attempted to cross it, but both were drained owing to the pressure of water coming in nullah. It could not be confirmed whether boys are dead or alive as the status of the rescue operation is not known yet.

Both boys belong to Islamabad.

As per sources, there were no warnings from the authorities about the flash flood.

Note: DISTURBING VIDEO – VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

 

