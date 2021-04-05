ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday confirmed receiving show-cause notice by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

“The PPP has received PDM’s show-cause notice, but not yet replied,” Yousaf Raza Gillani said in his informal talk with the journalists after addressing in the Senate session.

He said until now, the PPP is part of the opposition alliance, PDM and will comment on the situation after PPP’s reply, he added.

Read more: Shahid Khaqan lashes out at PPP, says Gilani’s nomination caused damage to PDM

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) have been served show-cause notices over alleged violation of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) consensus decision and principles.

The notices were issued after approval from the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PPP has been asked to explain within a week, its conduct of getting appointed its candidate, former PM Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, as Leader of Opposition in Senate, by defying the consensus decision of component parties of the Opposition alliance.

