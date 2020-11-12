Yousaf Raza Gillani vows big PDM show in Multan

MULTAN: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on Thursday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting on November 30, will be the largest political rally in the region.

Talking to media, Gillani claimed that PDM rallies have unnerved the government. “I have been myself remained in jail and have no fear of it,” the People’s Party leader said. “We don’t fear the NAB,” he said.

Talking on the opposition parties alliance, he said, “It is not an election alliance. We have agreement over some points,” Gillani said. Every political party has its own manifesto and programme, he said.

He said the opposition and the government both holding public meetings and rallies, ” We have to implement and follow the precautionary measures and SOPs in the public meeting,” he said.

“We have given the constitution and also restored it,” he said. “The constitution was meant to allow every institution to work in its mandated jurisdiction,” PPP leader said.

“A party when comes into power it should also be given authority,” Gillani said. “Presently there is government but not authority,” he said.

Earlier, Yousaf Raza Gillani held a meeting with leaders of PML-N and JUI-F to discuss arrangements regarding upcoming PDM power show in Multan.

He said the PPP has submitted application to DC Multan for permission of venue at Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh and has assured the administration that all the SOPs regarding Covid-19 would be followed.

