Youth settled abroad shot dead in Karachi for resisting robbery

KARACHI: A young man was killed by unknown robbers during a dacoity incident in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar area here on Friday, ARY News reported.

The deceased, identified as Inam, and his sister, were on their way after converting the foreign currency from money exchange when armed robbers intercepted them at Soldier Bazar and attempted to snatch Rs one lac from them.

ڈکیتی مزاحمت کے دوران بیرون ملک سے آئے پاکستانی کے قتل کا واقعہ ڈکیتی مزاحمت کے دوران بیرون ملک سے آئے پاکستانی کے قتل کا واقعہ، نوجوان کو کل واپس جانا تھا — فوٹیج میں ڈاکو کو فیملی کے ساتھ لڑتے دیکھا جاسکتا ہے — فوٹیج میں مقتول کی بہن کوڈاکو سے سخت مزاحمت کرتے دیکھا جاسکتا ہے #ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Friday, January 31, 2020

On resistance, robbers shot dead a youth and fled the scene by looting valuables including Rs one lac.

A closed-circuit video camera (CCTV) footage available with ARY News shows that robbers fighting with family and deceased sister showing stiff resistance.

On the other hand, the deceased sister has claimed that police mobile which was present at few miles away didn’t come for help and fled the scene immediately after dacoits opened firing.

“Robbers stopped us at Soldier Bazar and attempted to snatch a handbag from me carrying Rs one lac and other valuables. They shot dead my brother when he showed resistance,” said deceased sister while talking to media.

Read More: Girl killed while resisting robbery in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal

The deceased father, while talking to media, said that his son Inam was a teacher in Vietnam and came last week to Karachi.

Last year in October, a female varsity student was killed while resisting robbery on Wednesday morning in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi.

Misbah, a university student, was injured while resisting a bid of robbery near Mochi More in Gulshan Iqbal, police said. She got a bullet wound in head in the incident and transferred to hospital for medical attendance.

She succumbed to her injury in the hospital, police sources said.

The incident took place at 7:00 in the morning when she was on her way to the university.

Comments

comments