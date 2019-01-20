Youth to be imparted training in various fields of artificial intelligence: president

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that the world was on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution and the youth will be imparted training in various fields of artificial intelligence to take full benefit of this revolution.

He was addressing the students appearing in the entry test of the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing in Karachi.

The president said this initiative will soon be taken to other cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

President Alvi last month in a statement said that there was a need to utilise modern information technology tools in service delivery by all institutions including Banking Mohtasib of Pakistan.

Earlier this month he said culture of research should be promoted in all medical education institutions.

The president said that all the issues being faced by these institutions including De’montmorency College Of Dentistry should be resolved on priority basis in order to ensure quality education to the students.

According to a statement released from his office, President Arif Alvi emphasised that providing standard medical care to the people is one of the foremost duty of the government.

