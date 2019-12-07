Youth’s interest in loan scheme reflects trust in Naya Pakistan, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan says the interest evinced by hundreds of thousands of youth in securing loans under the “Kamyab Jawan Program” reflects their trust in the Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to the popular micro-blogging site Twitter, she stressed loans will be given to youth on a merit basis.

She said the prime minister believed in promotion of merit in order for a society to flourish and progress.

The special assistant said this programme guarantees future generations’ progress and is indispensable for their growth.

She said provision of loans is a practical step towards meeting the promise the prime minister had made to the youth.

Ms Awan explained Rs100 billion worth of loans would be disbursed in the first phase as it would help small and medium young businessmen avail opportunities to move ahead. The government is fixated on spurring economic activities and ease of doing business in the country, he added.

Addressing a cheque-distribution ceremony of ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ in Islamabad yesterday, PM Imran had said that the government will provide soft loans to youths via online system on purely merit basis.

He said that the government will ensure transparency in the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ and vowed to introduce more projects to facilitate the youth.

The prime minister said that over 1.5 million youth applied for loans in this program in a short period of time, of which 190,000 were women which showed the success of the programme.

