Oops! YouTube, Gmail links down worldwide

Social video streaming website and application Youtube and emailing service Gmail powered by Google have reportedly been down on Monday according to DownDetector website, due to a widespread outage as many around the world faced difficulties accessing the networks.

Downdetector website notes a spike in reports as people find widespread difficulty in accessing Google-led platforms

Users have reported seeing ‘Oops’ message as the videos site fails to load any video at all while Gmail also been imperilling correspondence due to its downlink today.

People have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to share their misery and also find out if it is their individual dilemma or a widespread problem.

Even in Karachi, people have inquired at large over why the video streaming app and other, arguably essential pockets of Google were not functional today as the trends have told the story.

Twitter trends tailored for Karachi marking today over million complaints, reports on Google services outage

It has yet to be specified by Google authorities as to why some of its factions have experienced rout today.

