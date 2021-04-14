WATCH: YouTuber films her fake death, dies exactly a year later

Web Analytics
An Egyptian YouTuber passed away exactly a year after she posted a video faking her death.

Umm Ziyad, who ran the “Diary of Umm Ziyad” channel, published a video in which she was seen pretending to be dead in front of her husband and children just to see their reactions on April 9, 2020.

Unfortunately, she passed away on the same day a year later, April 9, 2021.

Her brother, YouTuber Hamdi, announced that his sister died after suffering from lack of oxygen as she suffocated as a result of leak of geyser gas.

Umm Ziyad used to publish video clips of her and her family on YouTube.

