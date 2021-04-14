WATCH: YouTuber films her fake death, dies exactly a year later
An Egyptian YouTuber passed away exactly a year after she posted a video faking her death.
Umm Ziyad, who ran the “Diary of Umm Ziyad” channel, published a video in which she was seen pretending to be dead in front of her husband and children just to see their reactions on April 9, 2020.
Watch the video here:
Unfortunately, she passed away on the same day a year later, April 9, 2021.
Her brother, YouTuber Hamdi, announced that his sister died after suffering from lack of oxygen as she suffocated as a result of leak of geyser gas.
Umm Ziyad used to publish video clips of her and her family on YouTube.