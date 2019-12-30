Zafar Iqbal appointed as new ECP secretary: sources

ISLAMABAD: Election Commissioner of Punjab Zafar Iqbal Hussain has been appointed as new secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

Sources said that Zafar Iqbal will replace Babar Yaqoob who will retire on 31st of December. Acting chief election commissioner (CEC) has approved the decision to appoint Zafar Iqbal as new secretary ECP.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Yaqoob served as secretary ECP for over four years.

Earlier on December 3, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been held at the Parliament House.

Read More: Parliamentary committee meets to discuss appointment of ECP members

The committee had discussed nominations for the appointment of members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan forwarded by the treasury and the opposition.

The government and opposition had forwarded their nominations for appointment of ECP members to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani.

