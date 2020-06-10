Zafar Mirza hints at reimposing lockdown following surge in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday warned that lockdown could be reimposed across the country following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported.

Zafar Mirza, in a statement, said that Pakistan’s coronavirus cases and deaths were on the rise and urged citizens to follow government-mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the virus.

“The number of coronavirus infections in the country will fall in the coming weeks,” said Mirza, adding that the government can reimpose lockdown if the Covid-19 situation gets worse.

Zafar Mirza further said that the government will strictly implement the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), “We cannot defeat coronavirus in Pakistan until we adopt behavioral change,” added Zafar Mirza.

Commenting over the recommendation of WHO to impose a two-week lockdown, Mirza said, “Such recommendation is not under consideration.”

The World Health Organization has recommended Pakistani authorities to reimpose “intermittent lockdowns” of targeted areas to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: WHO says situation ‘worsening’ worldwide

“WHO strongly recommends the government adapt the two weeks off and two weeks on strategy,” said the letter signed by WHO’s Head of Mission in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 113,702 after detection of record 5,328 new infections in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,255 with 83 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 41,303 cases have been detected in Sindh, 43,460 in Punjab, 14,527 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,031 in Balochistan, 5,963 in Islamabad, 444 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 974 in Gilgit Baltistan.

So far 36,308 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the country, while 75,139 are still fighting the deadly virus

