NAP being fully implemented to keep Pakistan safe from coronavirus: Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that National Action Plan (NAP) is fully being implemented to keep Pakistan safe from coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of coronavirus emergency core group in Islamabad, the PM’ aide reiterated that there is no coronavirus case in the country.

He said that strong mechanism has been put in place at all the airports to ensure screening of the passengers coming from abroad.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has received a total of 89 suspected coronavirus samples so far, out of which all were tested negative, he told the meeting.

Earlier on Feb 14, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that four Pakistani students that had developed coronavirus disease in China were fully recovered now.

Dr Mirza taking to Twitter confirmed that all four students recovered from the disease and had been discharged from the hospital in China.

“I am pleased to confirm that Alhamdolilah our four students that had developed coronavirus disease in China are now fully recovered and today they have been discharged from the hospital,” he wrote.

Dr Zafar Mirza said medical experts’ teams are present at the airports to observe the passengers from China and not a single suspected case has been found yet.

