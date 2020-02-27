Govt taking measures to prevent coronavirus cases in country: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that federal government was taking extreme measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

The prime minister’s special assistant said this during a visit at the Taftan border to overview the safety measures.

He said that federal govt and provincial govt of Balochistan were collectively taking measures against the coronavirus after two cases of the deadly virus had been reported in the country yesterday.

“The govt has launched helpline 1166 in a bid to liaison with the general public for adopting precautionary measures to protect from coronavirus,” said Mirza.

“Strict screening of passengers arriving from China and Iran is being done at Pak-Iran border and has made mandatory at all airports,” he added.

Zafar Mirza advised the nation to take safety measures announced by the Health Ministry. He said that separate rooms have been made in major hospitals for coronavirus patients.

Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday confirmed the first two cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Dr Zafar Mirza asked the nation, “No need to panic, things are under control.”

Instead of creating panic or worrying, people should take precautions, he said and urged the people to visit hospitals if they start experiencing any of the symptoms.

