Zaidi lauds FBR officials for unearthing ‘big fake and flying invoices scam’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi on Tuesday lauded an FBR Faisalabad team for unearthing “a big fake and flying invoices scam” and arresting two businessmen involved in it.

“[I] Congratulate FBR Faisalabad team for unearthing a big fake and flying invoices scam. Two people are in custody after remand,” he tweeted.

Warning people against indulging in such activities, he said automation has helped greatly in identifying such instances.

Congratulate FBR Faisalabad team for unearthing a big fake and flying invoices scam. Two people are in custody after remand. People are warned not to indulge in such activities. Automation has helped greatly in identifying such instances. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) October 8, 2019

Earlier, on Sunday, the FBR took into custody two businessmen for allegedly committing million of rupees tax fraud through fake invoices and operating benami bank accounts. An FIR was registered against them.

Mubashar and Ishaq were arrested for issuing fake invoices and operating benaami bank accounts.

The suspects had allegedly been operating multiple benami bank accounts.

Comments

comments