In pictures: Zainab Abbas makes a lovely bride on her mayun

Amid what seems like a season of cricket weddings, where cricketers Hasan Ali and Imad Wasim tied the knot earlier this year. The latest celebrity to get married is sports presenter Zainab Abbas.

After an intimate dholki and nikkah ceremony which took place in Islamabad earlier, her mayun was held on Tuesday. She made a lovely bride on the occasion dressed in a delicately worked light peach ensemble with a burnt orange dupatta, by a local designer.

Here are some beautiful pictures from the event:

Heartfelt mother-daughter moment

Zainab is the daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MNA, Andaleeb Abbas.

What a gorgeous dress!

It’s all about the details!

Happy brides are the prettiest

Zainab, who got hitched to Hamza Kardar, will have two more ceremonies.

