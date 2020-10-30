Another suspect booked in Charsadda Zainab rape, murder case

PESHAWAR: Police have booked on Friday another suspect as they pursue leads in Charsadda minor rape and murder case whose mutilated body was found day after she had gone missing, ARY News reported.

A suspect named Burhan Uddin has been booked by police on the statement by the father of deceased two-and-a-half-year Zainab.

The suspect owns a grocery near the residence of the bereft family who according to the father provided the prime suspect with drugs used in the horrific act.

The prime suspect named Laal AKA Budda has been in police custody already while the new suspect, the grocer, has sought preliminary bail from the court.

Earlier it was reported that the Police took eight suspects into custody in the rape-cum-murder case of two-and-a-half-year-old who was found dead a day after she was reported missing.

READ: Police arrest eight suspects in Zainab rape, murder case

Sources had earlier shared that police were investigating the arrested suspects but have not yet been able to find a clue about the culprits behind the crime. A police official said the police were taking the investigation forward on the basis of evidence collected from the crime scene.

The medical report of the body of the minor victim has confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before being stabbed to death.

On October 6, the mutilated body of Zainab was found dumped in the fields in the Daudzai area of Peshawar, close to Charsadda.

Comments

comments