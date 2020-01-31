Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Islamabad on a day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday arrived in Islamabad on day-long visit, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said, Khalilzad is expected to visit the Foreign Office and hold consultative meetings with the Pakistani officials.

The US special envoy will fly back to the United States tonight.

Zalmay Khalilzad in his last visit to Pakistan in December, last year, had lauded Pakistan’s role for enduring peace in Afghanistan.

The US envoy in his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed matters related to mutual interest including Afghan peace.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said, Pakistan firmly believes that Afghanistan issue cannot be resolve through force. “The only solution is table talks.”

Pinning hope for the revival of the US-Afghan Taliban peace talks, FM Qureshi had said peace of the region is connected with peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan, he continued.

The visiting US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had apprised the foreign minister about his recent delegation level talks with the Afghan Taliban. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

