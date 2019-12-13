Zalmay Khalilzad lauds Pakistan’s role for enduring peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday lauded Pakistan’s role for enduring peace in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Zalmay Khalilzad visited foreign office to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, here today. During the meeting matters related to mutual interest including Afghan peace process were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, Pakistan firmly believes that Afghanistan issue cannot be resolve through force. “The only solution is table talks.”

Pinning hope for the revival of the US-Afghan Taliban peace talks, FM Qureshi said peace of the region is connected with peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan, he continued.

The visiting US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad apprised the foreign minister about his recent delegation level talks with the Afghan Taliban. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier on December 6, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had reiterated assurance that Pakistan will continue playing its reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to US Chargé D’ Affaires in Pakistan Paul W. Jones in Islamabad, he had said the progress and development of the entire region directly hinges upon the peace in the neighbouring country.

