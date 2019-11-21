Zara Noor Abbas joins hands with UNHCR to empower refugees
Starlet Zara Noor Abbas joined hands with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and a local designer to create job opportunities for refugees residing in Pakistan.
Taking to Instagram, the actress penned a heartfelt note for refugees and lauded them for braving through difficult conditions.
“Statelessness is a man-made problem. People are denied the right to identity which is as basic as having a life to live. Imagine when you cant call home; Home. But they live it up and down through it like Heroes,” she wrote.
Zara Noor Abbas urged everyone to welcome these displaced people with open arms and create employment opportunities for them.
“Let’s all welcome them home. Let’s create opportunities for them. Make jobs for them. Make them feel warm. By not only words but by actions,” she said.
She announced that she has joined hands with UNHCR and designer Huma Adnan to empower refugees. “Glad to join hands with Huma Adnan and the UNHCR to create this bridge for these superhuman beings to cross. Wish us luck and love!”
Huma runs a project, Craft Stories as part of which refugee artisans become experts in stitching and finishing a whole piece of jewelry to make sellable products. This, in turn, helps to raise their standard of living.
According to UNHCR, Pakistan is hosting the largest number of refugees globally, 1.45 million and most of them are from neighbouring country Afghanistan.