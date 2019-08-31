LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Prime Minister Imran Khan will never go for an NRO, however, he claimed that accomplices of Asif Ali Zardari are ready for a deal.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the minister hinted “a deal in the last five overs of a match may yield something for them [PPP & PML-N]”.

He announced to reduce the fare of Jinnah Express by Rs500, and the inauguration of new stations in Bhawalpur, and DG Khan and Rajanpur on September 6 and 7, respectively.

“Owing to rain, our freight trains were affected badly,” Rasheed said adding that the ministry is going to increase the number of freight trains.

Talking about the Kashmir crisis, the minister said Pakistan is ahead of India in terms of defense capabilities. “If India dares, it can make the mistake of experiencing [the fact] itself,” Rasheed asserted.

He reiterated that 22 Pakistan will be created inside India. “Muslims in India are being degraded due to the decisions of Modi.”

“Everyone knows what Modi is doing with Muslims and minorities living inside India,” the minister said.

