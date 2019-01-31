Zardari disqualification plea not heard in IHC today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court did not hear an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders (PTI) for the disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the aforementioned case was not listed in the cause list of IHC’s fixed cases. The registrar office will fix another date for the case to be heard.

Sources relayed that the counsel of PTI had requested the registrar office to not fix the case for Jan 31 because he had other cases fixed for hearing in the top court.

The petition filed by PTI lawmakers Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman had pleaded the court to disqualify the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman as a National Assembly member for not being “Sadiq and Amin” under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

It accused Zardari of owning an apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street in New York which he failed to disclose in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

During the previous hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minhallah had observed that the petitioner should have approached the Election Commission of Pakistan instead.

Earlier, the Supreme Court’s registrar office had returned the petition after pointing out a few objections.

