Asif Ali Zardari given membership of three NA standing committees

Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and a Member of National Assembly (MNA), Asif Ali Zardari, has been given membership of three standing committees of the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following the directives of the Speaker NA Asad Qaiser, Zardari was included as a member in three standing committees including Commerce and Textile, Industries and Production and Water Resources.

After becoming a member, Zardari will be enabled to attend sessions of the committee, whereas, the chairman of the concerned committee could issue production order for the NA legislator.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman is currently under custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the mega money laundering case.

Earlier on June 19, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser had issued the production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari which enabled the lawmaker to attend the post-budget session of the Lower House.

