Zardari parries question about NAB chairman’s leaked tapes

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday urged National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal not to use his office for political purposes.

Replying to journalists’ questions on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he appeared seeking extension in his interim bail in different cases, he claimed the country’s industrial sector was suffering owing to NAB’s actions.

Zardari asked the anti-graft watchdog to refrain from leg-pulling of industrialists.

The former president parried a question about the leaked audio and video tapes involving the NAB chairman saying this is Javed Iqbal’s personal matter.

Meanwhile, an IHC bench extended Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s interim bail in the fake bank accounts case till Thursday.

The bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani took up the case and extended their bail. The court further ordered the bureau to present records pertaining to the fake accounts case tomorrow.

Comments

comments