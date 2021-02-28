Zardari to reach Islamabad today, will stay till Senate Polls: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former president and People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari will reach Islamabad this evening, quoting party sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asif Ali Zardari will stay in the federal capital until upcoming Senate election on March 03, according to sources.

During his stay in Islamabad the former president will consult with the party leaders over the election of upper house and will finalize strategy for the senate polls, sources said.

Zardari is expected to hold a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the leadership of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PPP co-chairman have high hopes about the success of Yousaf Raza Gillani in senate election, sources further said.

Zardari will undergo various medical tests during his stay in Islamabad, according to sources.

Former Prime Minister and PDM candidate for Senate elections from Islamabad seat, Gilani had met with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi last Sunday.

Asif Zardari was quoted as saying in his conversation with Gilani during the meeting that they would give a major surprise in the Senate election as the entire PDM leadership was striving for his success.

Yousuf Raza Gilani has been fielded as a joint candidate of the PDM and his candidature was endorsed by both PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

