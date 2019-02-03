Zardari seeks media’s help to oust government

ISLAMABAD: Co-chairperson Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, says media must come forward to help overthrow the incumbent government, ARY News reported Sunday.

Addressing a Kashmir conference in Islamabad, Zardari promised to help media in return saying that their difficulties will be eliminated.

Regarding the Kashmir issue, he said all political forces of the country should be on one page on this issue. Pakistan People’s Party has always supported Kashmiris struggle for their right which was also acknowledged by the United Nations Security Council.”

He maintained that the sacrifices of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination could not be forgotten. Zardari stressed that Pakistan and Kashmir are not separate. I am seeing independence of Kashmir in my life, he added.

The former president lamented that Kashmir had suffered a lot due to dictatorship.

It may be noted here that Asif Zardari is facing the money laundering case. Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur had filed a review petition against the Supreme Court decision in the fake bank accounts case on Jan 28.

In the first week of January, the Supreme Court, in light of the Joint Investigation Team report, ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the case and wrap it up within two months.

