Zardari seconds Shehbaz’s demand for probe into Mohmand Dam contract

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said his party supports opposition leader’s demand for constituting a Parliamentary Committee to probe into Mohmand Dam contract issue, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the sea has invaded as many as 0.9 mn acres of the agriculture of Thatta in the Indus Delta so far.

He advised the minister for water resources for homework to understand the issue of water and added that people of Sindh are facing acute shortage of water.

Read More: Shehbaz demands formation of parliamentary committee on Mohmand dam contract issue

Commenting on the issue of the fake bank accounts probe by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), the former president thanked Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar for excluding Bilawal’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Terming the fake bank accounts as a ‘drama’, Zardari said such tactics were applied in the past too, but failed badly.

Taking on the incumbent government, the co-chairman PPP claimed that PTI government has failed in addressing the issues, being faced by the country and the common men.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mr Zardari claimed that the state’s institutions have badly failed, “Time has come to summoned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal before the house”.

Read More: Five companies, not one, took part in Mohmand Dam bidding: Vawda

Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgment earlier in the day, the PPP leader said, “We are happy over provision of relief to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif,” and added we do not want to see daughters and sisters including Maryam Nawaz in the prisons.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments