Zartaj Gul vows to fully enforce ban on use of plastic bags

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday vowed to fully enforce the ban slapped on use of plastic shopping bags in the federal capital.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, she said the ban will be implemented with the cooperation of the people including the civil society and the food chains, reported Radio Pakistan.

Zartaj Gul regretted the incident that took place yesterday with a food chain of the federal capital.

She said Islamabad administration and the officials of the ministry of climate change were not acting on personal capacity but they have been fully authorized to ensure implementation of the ban on plastic bags.

The minister said Pakistan will be made plastic-free as the ban on plastic bags in the federal capital has turned into a countrywide campaign. She said other provinces are also showing the intent and commitment to make their districts plastic-free.

On July 23, Gul had said single-use plastic bags would be banned in Islamabad from August 14.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, she said according to a survey, about two million people in Islamabad use three to four bags daily, which is alarming for the environment.

Comments

comments