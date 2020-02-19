Zeba Bakhtiar shares a heart warming picture with her late father

Veteran Pakistani television and film actress Zeba Bakhtiar shared a throwback photo with her father on social media recently.

The infectious smile of the father-daughter duo lights up this iconic black and white photograph.

“My Forever Hero,” she captioned it.

The actress, who is loved by fans not only due to her talent but her humble and graceful personality, made her Instagram debut a week ago.

Her father Yahya Bakhtiar was a lawyer and Attorney General of Pakistan who played a key role in the framing of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan. Zeba’s mother was a Hungarian woman.

The legendary star made her television debut with Anarkali in 1988 and set her foot in Bollywood with Henna in 1991. She was last seen in an action crime thriller film in March last year.

