PM Imran Khan directs ‘zero tolerance’ on sugar, wheat hoarding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday instructed strict adherence to a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on the act of hoarding, ARY News reported.

According to details, a meeting was held under the chair of the premier earlier in the day to review wheat and sugar prices in the country, special assistant to the prime minister on finance Abdul Hafeez Shiekh apprised attendants of the decision to bring down prices.

Prime minister Imran Khan on the occasion said that the government’s primary task was to ensure a copious amount of easily accessible wheat is available in the market along with ensuring that the price of wheat and flour remained under control.

PM Imran Khan also said that the biggest focus has been to safeguard the poor from additional financial burdens during difficult times.

He also asked the attendants to devise a strategy based on workability and longevity catering to the growing needs of the people with the future in mind.

The prime minister also tasked the chief secretaries to ensure that wheat does not get smuggled outside the country.

