Zil-Haj moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia; Eidul Azha to fall on July 31

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Supreme Court announced that the Eidul Azha will fall on July 31 as Zil-haj crescent was not sighted today.

In the recent announcement by the court, Tuesday would mark the 30th day of Ziqad and the new month will begin on July 22 (Wednesday).

“This means that Wednesday, July 22, will be the first of Zil Hajj that marks the start of this year’s Hajj season, which will be limited to only 10,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the publication reported.

In Pakistan, the Zil-haj moon is most likely to be sighted on Tuesday, July 21st and the Eidul Azha will fall on Friday, July 31.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted on July 4 that there is a fair chance of sighting the moon of Zilhaj, 1441 AH on the evening of July 21 i.e. on 29th of Ziqad.

In a statement the met office had said that the new moon of Zilhaj, 1441 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 22:33 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 20 July (Monday).

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘fair chance’ of sighting the new moon of

Zilhaj, 1441 AH on the evening of Tuesday, July 21st i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1441 AH, the met office predicted.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of July 21st.

