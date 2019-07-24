Zil-hajj Moon likely to be sighted on Aug 2nd: Met Office

KARACHI: There is good chance of sighting the new moon of Zil-hajj, 1440 AH on Friday August 2nd, the Met Office said in a statement.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the new moon of Zil-hajj will born on crossing conjunction point at 08-12 PST on August 1st.

According to astronomical parameters, there is strong likelihood of sighting the new moon of Zil-hajj, 1440 AH on the evening of Friday, August 2nd, i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, the weather department said.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening, PMD statement added.

Eid Al Adha, falls on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj, is celebrated by Muslims around 70 days after Eid Al Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Eid Al Adha this year will fall on Monday, August 12, if the moon sighted on Friday, 2nd August.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to the God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.

