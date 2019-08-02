Zilhajj moon sighted, Eidul Azha on Aug 12

KARACHI: The first day of Eidul Azha will fall on Aug 12, Monday, as the Zilhajj moon was sighted on Friday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-u-Rehman, who presided over a meeting of the committee at Met Complex, announced the sighting of the crescent.

Meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also took place in Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect evidence of the Zilhajj moon.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted sighting of the crescent of Zil Hajj 1440 A.H on August 02 evening, as the moon will born on August 1 at 8:12 am.

A PMD spokesperson said the Met experts have high expectations for crescent sighting on August 02 despite the weather will be partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

The age of moon would be 35 hours and 29 minutes while it will be sighted during visibility window of 53 minutes after the sunset on the day.

Millions of Muslims perform Hajj pilgrimage at Makkah in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Eid Al Adha, falls on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj. Eid Al Adha this year will fall on Monday, August 12, if the moon sighted on Friday, 2nd August.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to the God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.

