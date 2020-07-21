Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Zilhajj moon sighting

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Tuesday (today) for sighting the Zilhajj moon, ARY News reported.

The committee will meet at Met Complex in Karachi after Asar prayers.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet in Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar, while the district bodies will meet at their respective headquarters on the day.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted on July 4 that there is a fair chance of sighting the moon of Zilhaj, 1441 AH on the evening of July 21 i.e. on 29th of Ziqad.

In a statement the met office had said that the new moon of Zilhaj, 1441 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 22:33 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 20 July (Monday).

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘fair chance’ of sighting the new moon of

Zilhaj, 1441 AH on the evening of Tuesday, July 21st i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1441 AH, the met office predicted.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 31 in Pakistan. Zilhaj moon can be sighted in Karachi and it’s peripheral areas on July 21, the minister further said in a tweet. Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar, and lasts for three days. Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor. The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.

