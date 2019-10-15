Zoe Kravitz to play Catwoman in upcoming film ‘The Batman’

American actress and singer Zoe Kravitz will be taking on the role of Catwoman in the upcoming Hollywood film The Batman.

She will star opposite Robert Pattinson, who plays the caped crusader himself, Bruce Wayne as per The Guardian.

The film, a new take on the dark DC superhero, also features Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Jonah Hill as either the Penguin or the Riddle.

This marks the second time the 30-year-old actor will play Catwoman. She voiced Selina Kyle for The Lego Batman Movie in 2017.

Speaking about Batman’s character, producer Matt Reeves told Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

He added “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been.”

The film will begin production late this year or early 2020 and is likely to hit theatres in summer 2021.

