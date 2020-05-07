700 Pakistanis losing jobs in UAE to be brought back: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari said on Thursday the government will bring back about 700 Pakistanis who have lost their jobs in the UAE, reported ARY News.

Speaking in a teleconference with Pakistani expats in Qatar, he said the companies that employed the Pakistanis will bear all their travel expenses. He added the people who lost their livelihoods in the Middle East will be provided jobs under the Kamyam Jawan Programme.

The SAPM said 5,500 Pakistani nationals stuck in Qatar will be brought back through five special flights to be operated over next two weeks.

Read More: Over 11,700 nationals returned home through 104 flights: PIA

Earlier, as many as 440 Pakistani traders stuck in China for over a month due to suspension of international flights appealed to the federal government to make arrangements for their repatriation.

In a video message, the traders said they have been stranded in the neighbouring country for about a month and a half and could not make it their home country owing to the suspension of international flights because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are not asking the government for alms or financial assistance,” one of the stranded traders said, adding they will bear travel expense themselves and will also cater for quarantine expenses upon their return to the country.

Read More: 440 Pakistani traders stuck in China appeal govt for repatriation

Comments

comments