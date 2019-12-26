ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari has said that the government is devising a policy to uplift country’s tourism sector.

Addressing a workshop on national tourism in Islamabad, here today, he said the policy will prove to be a milestone in promotion of tourism sector, reported Radio Pakistan.

The special assistant said the government is taking measures as per international standards in the tourism sector so that it can contribute in the country’s development.

Earlier on December 8, Zulfi Bukhari speaking to journalists had said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to develop tourism sites on Egyptian model in the country.

Mr. Bukhari had said that tourists’ destinations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be developed on Egyptian style to give the industry a new headway.

He said, “We are in consultations with an Egyptian company for materializing this initiative as soon as possible.”

Bukhari had said Executive Chairman of Egyptian company Orascom Telecom Media and Technology, Naguib Sawiris recently held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed the keenness to invest in diverse fields like mining and tourism.

He said around two billion dollars investment is expected from the Egyptian company in multiple sectors.

