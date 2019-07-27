Zulfi Bukhari holds important meeting with Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Matters Zulfi Bukhari held an important meeting with the daughter of the president of United States, Ivanka Trump.

During the meeting in Washington, Bukhari highlighted that the mutual cooperation between Pakistan and the US may create opportunities for human development.

The two sides agreed on collaborating in various fields and exchanged views on the provision of employment, technical training of youth, in addition to projects of economic growth and promotion of business opportunities also came under the discussion.

Ivanka also shared her desire to start projects related to women welfare in Pakistan. To which, the PM’s aide expressed his gratitude to Trump’s daughter.

“Pak-US relations have begun to move forward in the right direction,” Bukhari said. Both countries will further achieve more victories on the diplomatic front, he hoped.

It is worth recalling that Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to the country on July 25 after completing a successful three-day visit to the US.

During his stay in Washington, the prime minister met with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

He also met other key US leaders, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and addressed a large crowd of overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area in Washington DC.

The PM also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

