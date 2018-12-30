Zulfi Bukhari demands resignation of CM Murad

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Sunday demanded of Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah to step-down from his office.

In a tweet message issued here on Sunday, Zulfi Bukhari said, “While only landgrabbers/thieves/mafia come to Zardari Cartel’s rescue, a new LOW was reached by Murad Ali Shah when held accountable for his corruption. Shame on him for being a blind servant trying to justify his loyalty by stooping so low without any respect for.”

In another tweet he added, “his own family name. Before acting worse than scum defending Zardari-the criminal who’s own wife had disowned him & resorting to personal attacks, he should think if the same was reciprocated. Resignation should be the least of his options!”

It may be recalled that Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) , probing into fake bank account cases, has revealed that Chief Minister Sindh has allegedly played his role in money laundering, while his name was also placed on Exit Control List (ECL) few days back by the federal government.

