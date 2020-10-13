Zulfi Bukhari returns to Pakistan after speculations over fleeing country

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Tourism Zulfi Bukhari on Tuesday announced his return to Pakistan, subsiding the speculations that he had left the country permanently, ARY NEWS reported.

To the disappointment of a few, back in Islamabad after a 10 day break with family.

Now those who sat on on national TV spreading fake news that I’ve absconded, are they going to admit their blatant lies ? Or will they keep demeaning themselves & their respectful profession? pic.twitter.com/dJ2ZIaxjMV — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) October 13, 2020



Taking to Twitter, Zulfi Bukhari said that to the disappointment of a few, he has returned to Islamabad after a 10-day break with family.

“Now those who sat on national TV spreading fake news that I’ve absconded, are they going to admit their blatant lies or will they keep demeaning themselves & their respectful profession?” he said.

Read More: All NAB inquiries against SAPM Zulfi Bukhari closed

It is pertinent to mention here that claims were made by news outlets in the country that Zulfi Bukhari, who is considered a close confidante of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has left the country to avoid being placed on the Exit Control List.

However, his return has subsided the rumours spread regarding his return to the country.

Comments

comments