Federal minister Zaidi reaches Quetta to meet Macch martyrs’ families

QUETTA: Federal maritime affairs minister Ali Haider Zaidi has announced Tuesday his departure for Quetta to meet bereaving families of Macch martyrs of Hazara community, ARY News reported.

He said of himself and Sayed Zulfi Bukhari that together they were on their way to Quetta to sympathize with the families of Macch martyrs.

Myself & @sayedzbukhari on our way to Quetta to sympathize with the families of the those who were martyred. We will meet them tonight Inshallah. #HazaraLivesMatter — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) January 5, 2021

“We will meet them tonight,” He said in a Twitter post earlier today.

Earlier than his departure announcement, he had tweeted of the horrible incident that the gruesome images of the Quetta massacre shocked everyone.

Ali Zaidi noted that at different levels “we all represent the State”, and added that the state must take responsibility of protecting its people.

“Those responsible for this terrorism will be brought to justice!”

Zaidi said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Govt led by Prime Minister Imran Khan “will not leave any stone unturned till justice is delivered”.

For 2 days, I’ve been at a loss of words. The gruesome images of the Quetta massacre has shocked all!

“This I can promise as a humble servant of the state.”

It is pertinent to note that the grieving Hazara Community families have been protesting the Macch martyrs for the third straight day in the blood-freezing cold with bodies of their loved ones out on the roads.

The protesters have laid the bodies of their lost ones on the road near Wester Bypass of Quetta and demand the state to serve them justice

As the protest against the killings continued, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad tried yesteraday in his visit to Quetta to talk to the families out of protests with justice guarantees but he failed.

