SAPM hints reopening of airspace for tourism activities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bukhari, has hinted the phase-wise reopening of Pakistan’s airspace to resume tourism activities, ARY News reported on Monday.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, while addressing Virtual Town Hall of World Tourism Forum, said that the Pakistani government is making efforts to provide relief to the people belonging to tourism sector affected by the impact of coronavirus.

During the event, the participants of the Virtual Town Hall exchanged views on restoration of tourism activites in Pakistan and initiation of tourism and trade activities on Pakistan-India borders like EU.

He said that policies were being introduced to postpone payments, tax eases and a relief package for the people linked with the tourism sector.

Bukhari said that the an action plan will be activated for the resumption of tourism activities in Pakistan after witnessing a decline in coronavirus cases. He reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan faced two challenges at once to fight COVID-19 pandemic and preventing the nation from hunger.

The federal government focused to adopt balanced steps in order to provide relief to the masses besides fighting the pandemic. The special adviser said that the decisions taken by PM Khan became more fruit

ful in Pakistan as compared with the other developing nations.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said that the federal government will take steps to open airspace in phases to promote tourism sector. He added that PM Khan wanted to see Pakistan-India border in line with the European Union (EU) borders.

The premier was willing to open borders for trade and tourism purposes, however, it was not happened as per plans due to India. He added that Pakistan has opened its doors for the world, on the other hand, the Indian government isolated itself following its policies.

Bukhari reminded that the Pakistani government had taken initiative to open Kartarpur Corridor despite having deteriorated ties with India. The step was also taken to facilitate Sikhs who were already facing difficulties due to wrong policies of Narendra Modi.

He elaborated that the federal government also initiated one-window operation for providing ease to investors in Pakistan.

