‘Encanto’ soundtrack lands top spot on Billboard charts

The soundtrack of Disney’s latest animated movie ‘Encanto’ has hit the topmost spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart on Monday, dethroning Adele’s 30 from the spot.

‘Encanto’ album penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, jumped from spot seven to the top one on the ‘Billboard Top 200’ in one week, pushing ’30’ by Adele which spent six weeks on the throne.

The soundtrack of the animated musical, composed by Germaine Franco with lyrics of Lin-Manuel Miranda, moved its way upwards on the charts since the debut in November last year.

It broke into the top 10 list, which tracks sales and streams of albums, following the premiere of the movie on Disney Plus, after completing the 30-day theatrical run.

Moreover, the catchy track ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is the most popular on the album, out of all numbers that efficiently prompt the plot and character development. The song is currently the most-streamed song on Spotify with close to 14 mn views, trended on TikTok, and is among the Top 5 in the list of Top 100.

Earlier, the soundtrack of Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ managed the leading spot on the Billboard chart in 2019.

‘Encanto’ is about a magical family in Colombia, where each of the members is blessed with a miraculous gift — except for plucky Mirabel. When the magic is threatened, Mirabel sets out to save it.

