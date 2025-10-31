End of an era: Arcade Fire co-founders announce separation amid band's future

Indie rock duo Win Butler and Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire revealed their separation after 22 years of marriage in a joint statement shared on the band’s Instagram.

The couple, on October 30, Thursday, emphasised that they will continue to co-parent their 11-year-old son, born in 2013. “They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son”, as the statement said.

It also reassured fans about the band’s future, ”Their work in Haiti with KANPE continues and their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire. The band sends their love and looks forward to seeing you all on tour soon”.

The announcement comes amid a complex history, including allegations of sexual misconduct against Butler in August 2022. A Pitchfork report detailed claims from multiple women, which Butler addressed by admitting to consensual affairs but denying any wrongdoing. “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone whom I have hurt with my behaviour”, Butler stated at the time.

He expressed regret for his actions, vowing personal growth: “As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of”.

Chassagne stood by her husband during the scandal, describing him as her “soulmate” and defending his character. “I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never and would never touch a woman without her consent”, she stated. “He lost his way and found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together”.

The Arcade Fire formed in 2001, features current members Butler, Chassagne, Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara. The band’s latest album, WE, was released in 2022, following their Grammy-winning 2011 record The Suburbs, which took off as the album of the year.