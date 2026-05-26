End of an era: Chacha Cricket to retire after Australia series

Pakistan’s iconic cricket mascot, popularly known as ‘Chacha Cricket — Chaudhary Abdul Jalil, has announced his retirement after rousing fans for more than five decades.

The 77-year-old took to X account to share the news, revealing that he will bid farewell following Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled from 30 May to 4 June.

He also requested that the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, and the management make his final appearance memorable.

4th June Pak Vs Aus I’ll be witnessing my last ODI in Qaddafi. I request Chairman Mr Mohsin Naqvi and PCB management to make it a memorable day and end on high note. Sent email to Manager Operations and Events. Waiting for the positive response from PCB. Pakistan Zindabad pic.twitter.com/Nn3L1rCIA6

— Chacha Cricket (@chachacricketpk) May 25, 2026

“4th June Pak Vs Aus I’ll be witnessing my last ODI in Qaddafi. I request Chairman Mr Mohsin Naqvi and PCB management to make it a memorable day and end on high note. Sent email to Manager Operations and Events. Waiting for the positive response from PCB. Pakistan Zindabad,” he wrote.

Born on October 8, 1949, in Sialkot, Chacha Cricket became a familiar figure at Pakistan’s home and away matches, dressed in the national’ color shalwar kameez’. He attended his first international game between England and Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in 1969.

He later left his job as a foreman in the UAE and also witnessed the first-ever match at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium between Pakistan and England in 1983.

Chacha Cricket as he waves Pakistan flag in front of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AFP

Chaudhary Abdul Jalil rose to fame after the Pakistan-India clash at Sharjah in 1986. He eventually left UAE in 1998 and later became an official mascot with the PCB.

Pakistan is set to host Australia for a One-Day Series, with the opening match to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final two matches are set to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan-Australia Series schedule

30 May – First ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2 June – Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 June – Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore