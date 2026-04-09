End of an era: J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot closes Los Angeles offices

J.J. Abrams got back to his production company Bad Robot, marking a significant target for that one dominant Hollywood banner.

After more than two decades operating out of Los Angeles and Santa Monica, the company is downsizing and relocating to New York, reflecting broader changes in the entertainment industry.

Bad Robot’s recent slate has struggled to gain traction, with several high-profile projects failing to move forward. These include the DC-linked “Justice League Dark,” “Overlook,” a prequel to The Shining, and the crime drama “Duster,” which only lasted one season. Other ambitious productions, such as “Demimonde,” were shelved amid cost-cutting measures across studios.

The company’s film output has also slowed since Abrams directed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a billion-dollar hit released in 2019. Since then, Bad Robot has focused on smaller-scale projects, including documentaries and streaming releases, rather than blockbuster franchises.

Industry insiders pointed to major shifts following the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Studios and streaming platforms are increasingly moving away from lucrative long-term deals with producers, opting instead for project-based agreements. This change has significantly reduced the financial flexibility that once fueled large production companies like Bad Robot.

Despite the downsizing, Abrams is set to return to hands-on creative work. He is producing “The End of Oak Street” and directing “The Great Beyond,” signalling a renewed focus on filmmaking rather than managing a large production empire. The move suggests a strategic pivot as Abrams adapts to a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.