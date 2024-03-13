END TO END DIGITIZATION OF TAX SYSTEM IS TOP PRIORITY: FINANCE MINISTER

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters in Islamabad and stressed upon the urgent need for digitizing the FBR to enhance transparency and efficiency in tax collection.

Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana warmly welcomed the Minister who led an introductory meeting with the FBR board members to discuss the board’s performance and future initiatives. In the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb stressed the urgent need for digitizing the FBR to enhance transparency and efficiency in tax collection.

These initiatives would focus on enhancing tax collection through improved FBR governance, comprehensive documentation of the economy, and full-scale digitization.

The government is considering strategies to broaden the tax base by incorporating wholesale/retail, real estate, and agriculture sectors into the tax framework Finance Minister Aurangzeb stated that digitization is a means to an end and implementing digital solutions are pivotal to modernizing our tax administration.

He said that by leveraging technology and enhancing transparency, we can build a more equitable tax system that fosters economic growth and benefits all citizens. The meeting concluded with a firm commitment from both sides to work towards promoting the welfare of the Pakistani people.

Minister Aurangzeb praised the dedication of the FBR team and pledged the government’s full support in implementing transformative measures. The Finance Minister’s visit to the FBR Headquarters underscores the government’s dedication to strengthen fiscal governance and promoting economic prosperity in Pakistan.